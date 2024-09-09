UNSCO to organise Literacy Day Walk

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organized a Literacy Day Walk in collaboration with UNESCO in Islamabad on 9th September, marking International Literacy Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organized a Literacy Day Walk in collaboration with UNESCO in Islamabad on 9th September, marking International Literacy Day.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and education in transforming lives and building a prosperous Pakistan. This year’s theme of the day is “Promoting Multilingual education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace.”

Numerous participants, including government officials, educationists, volunteers, students, and civil society members, joined the walk, which commenced from Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat and culminated at D-Chowk. The event featured thought-provoking speeches, poster displays, and a literacy pledge ceremony.

Mr. Sohail Akhtar Malik, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, graced the event with his presence. He emphasized on the importance of literacy as a tool for equipping people with the basic knowledge and skill to contribute effectively towards socio-economic development of any country.

Pakistan faces significant challenges in achieving universal literacy and numeracy, with approximately 70 million illiterate individuals. The literacy rate of Pakistan standing at 60.5% (Census: 2023), ranks second lowest in South Asia. This presents a pressing concern, undermining Pakistan's development goals and its international commitments, including Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.

Ministry of Federal Education has undertaken several steps to promote literacy in the country. Under the current National Educational Emergency declared by Prime Minister on May 8, 2024, NCHD and Ministry of Federal education has set the ambitious goal of enrolling 26.2 million out-of-school children and striving to educate approximately 70 million adult illiterates nationwide.

In a decisive move to transform the country into a nation of literates, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has launched the "Each One Teach One" (EOTO) Program as part of the Prime Minister's Roshan Pakistan - National Literacy Drive. This initiative is more than just a program; it is a nationwide movement aimed at involving every literate citizen in the mission to eliminate illiteracy. The EOTO initiative encourages each literate individual to take responsibility for teaching at least one illiterate person, thereby creating a ripple effect with the potential to transform entire communities.

At present the EOTO program is being implemented in 184 schools and colleges of Islamabad by engaging students of grade 9th and above. The program is being extended to AJK and Gilgit Baltistan soon. MoU’s with different public and private universities have been signed in ICT to extend the EOTO initiative to the university level thereby extending the program to Each One Teaches Two and Each One Teaches Three for a multiplied effect and to achieve universal literacy in minimum possible time.