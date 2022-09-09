UrduPoint.com

UNSG In Islamabad To Express Solidarity With Flood Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2022 | 11:36 AM

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar received UN Secretary-General António Guterres at Islamabad International Airport.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan braving a colossal climate-induced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar received him at Islamabad International Airport.

During the visit, Secretary General Guterres will have meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by climate change.

The Secretary-General will travel to areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe.

He will interact with displaced families and oversee UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the Government’s relief efforts for millions of affected people.

