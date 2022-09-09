UrduPoint.com

UNSG Visit To Highlight Problems Of Flood Affected People: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:30 AM

UNSG visit to highlight problems of flood affected people: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said United Nations Secretary General's (UNSG) visit to Pakistan will help highlight the problems and difficulties of the flood victims at the global level.

In a statement, she welcomed and thanked UNSG Antonio Guterres for his visit here to express solidarity at a time when one-third of Pakistan was submerged in floods.

The minister said Guterres' $160 million flash flood appeal to help Pakistan's flood victims was commendable.

"The Secretary General's visit will make the world better understand the devastation caused by the floods and it will also help in realizing the consequences of the deadly affects of climate change," she said.

The international community must come forward to help poor countries affected by floods and natural disasters, she maintained.

" We need to move forward together to deal with the increasing risks resulting from climate change", Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Poor Flood Visit Maryam Aurangzeb From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

1 hour ago
 Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

10 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

10 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.