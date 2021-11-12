UrduPoint.com

'Unstable' Afghanistan To Have Direct Impact On Pakistan: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:39 PM

'Unstable' Afghanistan to have direct impact on Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Pakistan wanted an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan as instability there would have direct impact on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Pakistan wanted an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan as instability there would have direct impact on Pakistan.

"Afghanistan is a major country with 40 million population and we have concerns over human tragedy (cropping up) in Afghanistan where innocent children are being sold for food," the minister said in an interactive session with press attach�s of the various foreign countries' embassies.

Terming a recent report on Afghanistan by an international journal The Economist 'worrisome,' he said some 23 million people, out of the 38 million, in Afghanistan suffered from malnutrition.

"Poverty in Afghanistan threatens to create a human tragedy. Videos are coming out form there showing that innocent children are being sold for food," he said. It was high time for the international community to come forward to avert humanitarian crisis in the land locked country.

"We have fought a war (against terrorism) in tribal areas for a long period of time and when we launched the operation, upto 45,000 Pakistanis migrated to Afghanistan and they should be given a chance to return to their country," he added.

Fawad also spoke about the problem of fake news and said the issue stemmed from the excessive use of technology.

In 2003, the then American President Barack Obama had said that the biggest challenge for the governments in modern era would be to organize flow of information, he noted.

The minister said all the countries around the globe were facing challenge of 'flow of information' and trying to tackle the issue with the help of legislation.

The United States of America, the United Kingdom and the European Union were also taking steps to curb fake news and propaganda campaigns, he added.

Fawad said Pakistan's media was considered as one of the biggest industry among the developed countries with more than 200 television channels and over 2,000 websites and YouTube channels operating in the country.

Likewise, more than 1,500 dailies and a large number of weekly and monthly newspapers also published in the country, whereas, around 48 international news outlets were working here, he added.

He said the present government had proposed the idea of setting up the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), aimed at unifying all the media relevant laws.

Presently, there were over half a dozen 'outdated' laws under the existing mechanism of regulation not at par with demand of the modern times, he remarked.

He said currently, there were seven regulatory bodies to run media departments in the country. The existing laws were prepared before digital revolution and 'We want to bring them at par with modern days' demand', he added.

The minister said television, newspapers and radio had become part of the mobile phone in modern times. "Today, we tweet the information coming from Whatsapp and it reaches easily to radio, tv and newspapers, he added.

India had run fake and false propaganda against Pakistan many a time, he said, adding the issue was not only of Pakistan as there were other countries facing the same problem.

He called for collective efforts at international level to eliminate the fake news. There should be regulations for media at international level, in addition to sanctions of the United Nations so that abhorrent and fabricated news against any country could not be spread, he added.

The minister said the Information ministry's officials should remain in touch with the information related staff in the foreign embassies.

The information ministry was among the major ministries of Pakistan, he said, terming the External Publicity (EP) Wing its important department.

It was among the foremost priorities of EP wing to present the state's point of view at foreign front and remained updated about international media, Fawad stressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Barack Obama Technology United Nations Mobile European Union Same United Kingdom United States YouTube Media TV All From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Infinix, Diamond Co-Sponsor of Daraz 11.11 is set ..

Infinix, Diamond Co-Sponsor of Daraz 11.11 is set to offer huge discounts!

6 minutes ago
 Laos' COVID-19 infections surpass 52,000 as cases ..

Laos' COVID-19 infections surpass 52,000 as cases keep rising

1 minute ago
 China's civil aviation achieves safe flight for 13 ..

China's civil aviation achieves safe flight for 134 months in a row

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan, Pakistan to Set Up Joint Trade Commis ..

Afghanistan, Pakistan to Set Up Joint Trade Commission

1 minute ago
 Abbottabad police seizes 2.3 KG Ice drug during a ..

Abbottabad police seizes 2.3 KG Ice drug during a massive drive against narcotic ..

17 minutes ago
 Rosneft CEO Believes Discrepancy Between Oil Suppl ..

Rosneft CEO Believes Discrepancy Between Oil Supply, Demand Can Result in New Su ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.