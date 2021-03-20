Unsung hero of freedom movement Syed Sibghatullah Shah Shaheed remembered

Renowned scholars, researchers and intelligentsia paid a glowing tribute to Pir Syed Sibghatullah Shah Shaheed and his struggle for freedom from Britain occupation and termed him as unsung Hero of the freedom movement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Renowned scholars, researchers and intelligentsia paid a glowing tribute to Pir Syed Sibghatullah Shah Shaheed and his struggle for freedom from Britain occupation and termed him as unsung Hero of the freedom movement.

They also underlined the need of conducting thorough research to unveil facts and forgotten aspects of the Hur movement at a memorial seminar on 78th martyrdom anniversary of Syed Sibghatullah Shah Shaheed.

The seminar titled "Hur resistance movement, Reflections on decolonial history and heritage in post colonial Pakistan" was organized by Soreh Badshah Study Circle here at Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

Addressing the seminar renowned scholars Aftab Nabi, Naseer Aijaz, Prof. Mumtaz Bhutto, Javed Qazi, former MPA Anwer Mahar and general secretary Pakistan Muslim League Functional Sardar Rahim termed the Hur resistance movement- led by Sibghatullah Shah famously known as Soreh Badshah- a linchpin of freedom movement of Pakistan.

Deliberating upon the history of the movement they informed that the Hur movement spans over a century time as the first phase of the movement started in 1830's when East India Company was eyeing the state of Sindh at one side and Raja Ranjit Singh was posing threats from northern frontiers.

At that time Sibghatullah Shah I supported Syed Ahmed Shaheed and provided him with fighters and finance so that threats to Muslims of the area could be effectively countered, they said adding that second phase of the movement was witnessed during last two decades of nineteenth century.

Sibghatullah Shah II in 1930's mobilized his followers against oppressive colonial power and opted for armed resistance for freedom of the country, they said and added that Sindh government of the time had to enact a draconian law Hur Act to suppress the movement.

Thousands of Hurs were kept in concentration camps established in Sanghar and other areas of Sindh, their hideouts were furiously air-bombed and the Soreh Badshah and main figures of Hur movement were arrested and indicted in false cases, they informed adding that first ever martial law was enforced in Sindh to curb the movement.

British Raj leveled baseless allegations and carried out propaganda against Soreh Badshah, manipulated the evidence, denied fair trial and finally convicted him to death, they said. The occupying forces were so afraid of the movement that they resorted to hide the burial place of Sibghatullah Shah, they added.

They stressed the need of collecting the relevant data and declassified documents, carrying out thorough research to unveil the important but neglected chapters of the history as thiat struggle supplemented the cause of All India Muslim League and Pakistan movement.

General Secretary PML-F, at the occasion also announced to establish Soreh Badsha University with objective of carrying out all out research on the unsung hero of freedom movement.