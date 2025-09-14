Unsung heroes open their homes to flood victims in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The devastating floods that swept across South Punjab have not only tested infrastructure

but also revealed the true spirit of humanity.

Amid the suffering, stories of compassion and hospitality are shining through, as ordinary citizens step forward to support displaced families. One such example is Rao Mazhar ul islam from Multan, who has given shelter to more than 60 flood-affected people. These families, forced to flee their inundated homes, now find safety

under his roof.

Mazhar ul Islam is not only providing accommodation but is personally ensuring that his guests

are given meals, drinking water, and other daily essentials. His efforts have turned his home

into a relief center where dignity and care take priority.

Equally inspiring is Shahid Abbas of Shujaabad, who has welcomed nearly 20 victims into

his brother’s vacant house. Most of them are women and children, including visually impaired

youngsters who require special attention.

Shahid Abbas, along with his family, is taking care

of their food, clothing, and emotional well-being. He goes a step further by treating them to

small comforts like ice cream and a variety of meals, lifting their spirits during these difficult days.

Residents say that such gestures highlight the deep-rooted culture of hospitality in South Punjab,

where helping strangers alike is considered a moral duty. Community members believe that

individuals like Mazhar ul Islam and Shahid Abbas are the “unsung heroes” of this crisis,

whose actions deserve public recognition.

Their example shows that beyond government aid and organizational relief efforts, it is the

selfless contributions of local people that are helping many flood survivors rebuild their lives

with hope and dignity.