Untapped Youth Potential Key To Revitalise Country's Economic Development, Says Experts

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 06:53 PM

The experts at a seminar by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) Friday demanded the policymakers to take cognisance of the country's untapped youth potential to revitalise and secure economic development and security

The CASS, Lahore, conducted the seminar titled "Harnessing the Potential of the Young Population: A Path to Economic Security". The event featured a diverse panel of speakers with substantial experience across the public, private, development, and corporate sectors, a news release said.

A prominent economist and former Finance Minister Dr. Salman Shah emphasised harnessing human potential through enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

Chief Information Officer (CEO) of Engro Corp Nadir Salar Qureshi shed light on nurturing young talent by imparting practical skills for ensuring a quick turnaround through remittances and the gig economy to plug the gaping current account deficit.

Tabadlab CEO Mosharraf Zaidi shared an insightful analysis linking the low productivity of the workforce with stunting due to malnutrition and low literacy.

President CASS Air Marshal (R) Asim Suleiman expressed, "It is important for our policymakers to realise that time and tide wait for no one. They must realise the importance of this Demographic Window." He further added, "Investment in human capital can transform our economy. It must be taken as a long-term national strategic objective which should be achieved by the collective efforts of key stakeholders."

