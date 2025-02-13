Open Menu

Untoo Grieves Over Demise Of Srinagar-based Human Right Activist, Bakshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Feb, 2025) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Veteran Kashmiri Human Rights Activist, Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, has visited the residence of Shakeel Bakshi , Showkat Bakshi and their other family members in occupied Srinagar for condolences on the sad demise of their father Bakshi Gulam Muhmmad.

Sacrifices of Bakshi' family were almost comprising lives' sacrifices for Kashmir freedom moment to get motherland freed from Indian yoke, said a report received from across the Line of Control (LoC).

"Shakeel was in Jail custody for life. Unidentified Gunman firing on Shakeel Bakshi in the year 2019 . Shakeel Bakshi is presently supremo of Islamic students league in IIOJK.

Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi is vice chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front He has also sacrificed half life in Jail custody and faced Hundred cases in Jammu Kashmir courts", the report added.

" Shariq Bakshi sacrifices his life for Kashmir moment, year 2015, No one can challenge the family pro movement sacrifices till date", Untoo said on this occasion.

Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo also visited the residence of Farooq Ahmad Sodagar and expressed deep shock and solidarity with their whole family on the demise of Farooq Sahabs' mother .Farooq Ahmad Sodagar sahab and his whole family is very loyal to Mirwaiz e Kashmir and devoted whole life for the noble cause", Untoo said on this occasion, the report added.

