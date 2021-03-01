UrduPoint.com
Untouchables Of Past Now Being Questioned About Their Corruption: NAB Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Sunday said the untouchables of the past were now being questioned about their loot and plunder of the past.

In a statement, he said those who could not be touched in the past - were now being questioned about their illegal activities, abuse of power, assets beyond means, money laundering and looting the national exchequer.

NAB believes in zero-corruption, he said and added that the bureau was committed to eradicate corruption.

"Our country has billions of Dollars in debt and no one knew where the money was spent.

The NAB was pursuing the cases of those who had nothing in 1980 -but now they own huge buildings," the NAB chairman said.

He said the bureau was taking action to eradicate corruption from the society without caring about the influence of big fish and the powerful.

He said the business community was the backbone of the country which was playing an important role in the development and prosperity of country.

The prosperous business community guarantees prosperous Pakistan, he said adding that NAB has referred business community matters related to sales tax, income tax and under invoicing to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in accordance with the law.

He said the bureau had recovered Rs 487 billion and deposited this amount in the national exchequer during the last three years.

