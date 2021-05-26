Untouched sectors can contribute in shoring up Pak-Malaysia trade: Sadiq

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Malaysia-Pakistan trade volume needs to grow further and untouched sectors can contribute in shoring up the trade activity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Malaysia-Pakistan trade volume needs to grow further and untouched sectors can contribute in shoring up the trade activity.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed these views in a meeting with Malaysian envoy, Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, who paid a farewell call on him here at Parliament House on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan-Malaysia ties have turned into a strategic cooperation. The linkages between the two countries were getting stronger over time.

The common vision of Islamabad and Kaula Lumpur on issues facing Muslim Ummah was of great significance, he said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional situation, trade, and economic cooperation between the two countries came under discussion.

The Chairman observed that there was ample scope of cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan, particularly in the economic sector.

He said that like Pakistan, Malaysia was also a rapidly developing country and both countries could benefit from each other experiences.

There was a greater need for the enhanced exchange of the parliamentary delegations and people-to-people contact, he further added.

"Pakistan highly regards relation with Malaysia. Bilateral relations between the fraternal countries are steeped in historical, cultural, religious, and social similarities. Pakistan wants to further enhance the cooperation at the multi-faceted level. Cooperation between the two countries in automobile, education, industry and other fields is of high importance", Sanjrani underlined.

Pakistan has a friendly and conducive environment for investment and Malaysia should seize this opportunity, Pakistan would welcome Kuala Lumpur investment in the country, he emphasized.

"Malaysia highly values its relationship with Pakistan. Bilateral cooperation and coordination are further cementing the ties", said, Malaysian AmbassadorBoth sides agreed to enhance Parliamentary exchanges and high-level delegations as well as people-to-people contact programs to strengthen the bond between both countries.