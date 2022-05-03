UrduPoint.com

Unusual Crowd At Cemeteries On Eid Morning Causes Traffic Block

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Unusual crowd at cemeteries on Eid morning causes traffic block

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :A large number of people visited cemeteries after the prayers of Eid-Ul-Fitr to remember their loved ones which resulted into traffic blockage at some places.

In the city of Multan, which is known for its dust, hotspots and cemeteries, after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, the busiest cemeteries in the city caused traffic problems in some places. A large number of people arrived at their last resting place on the day of Eid to remember their loved ones. Traffic jams occurred outside the ancient cemeteries of Multan Hassan Parwana, Bibi Pakdaman Cemetery, Shah Shams Cemetery, Manzoorabad Cemetery and Jalal Baqari Cemetery. Outside the cemeteries, a large number of stalls selling flowers, incense sticks and bird feed were also set up by the vendors.

Attendance at cemeteries started after Fajar prayers, however, the crowed started increasing after the end of Eid gatherings at 7 o'clock. A large number of cars, motorbikes and vehicles disrupted the traffic system as there was no traffic police official was deployed on these places.

The number of visitors has been increased and the Eid has become more mournful as compare to previous years after coronavirus, said the caretaker of Hassan Parwana graveyard Imran alias Kalu. He said that many people of one family perished in the days of pandemic.

Abdul Hanan told APP that he come to visit the graves of his elders.

However, it is gratifying that the pandemic was almost end, but precautions must continue.

Related Topics

Multan Police Visit Vehicles Traffic Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

11 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

19 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

19 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

19 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.