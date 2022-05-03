Unusual crowd at cemeteries on Eid morning causes traffic block

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :A large number of people visited cemeteries after the prayers of Eid-Ul-Fitr to remember their loved ones which resulted into traffic blockage at some places.

In the city of Multan, which is known for its dust, hotspots and cemeteries, after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, the busiest cemeteries in the city caused traffic problems in some places. A large number of people arrived at their last resting place on the day of Eid to remember their loved ones. Traffic jams occurred outside the ancient cemeteries of Multan Hassan Parwana, Bibi Pakdaman Cemetery, Shah Shams Cemetery, Manzoorabad Cemetery and Jalal Baqari Cemetery. Outside the cemeteries, a large number of stalls selling flowers, incense sticks and bird feed were also set up by the vendors.

Attendance at cemeteries started after Fajar prayers, however, the crowed started increasing after the end of Eid gatherings at 7 o'clock. A large number of cars, motorbikes and vehicles disrupted the traffic system as there was no traffic police official was deployed on these places.

The number of visitors has been increased and the Eid has become more mournful as compare to previous years after coronavirus, said the caretaker of Hassan Parwana graveyard Imran alias Kalu. He said that many people of one family perished in the days of pandemic.

Abdul Hanan told APP that he come to visit the graves of his elders.

However, it is gratifying that the pandemic was almost end, but precautions must continue.