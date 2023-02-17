UrduPoint.com

Unusual Hot, Dry Weather To Persist In Southern Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned the citizens of the unusual hot and dry weather conditions likely to persist in southern parts of the country during next two to three days.

Hot and dry weather conditions are likely to persist over Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04-06 degree celsius above normal.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Saturday, mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts.

Light rain/light snow is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -05, Gupis -04, Leh -03 and Bagrote -02 C.

