Unvaccinated Get Vaccine Shots As Officials Check Public Places In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Official teams visited public places across the district here Thursday administering vaccines to the unvaccinated individuals and penalizing vaccine refuseniks and transporters on failing to respect SOPs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Official teams visited public places across the district here Thursday administering vaccines to the unvaccinated individuals and penalizing vaccine refuseniks and transporters on failing to respect SOPs.

Secretary district transport authority cancelled tickets of nine passengers on refusing to get vaccine and impounded nine buses and wagons with imposition of heavy fine on their failure to observe Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) enforced to contain novel coronavirus.

On the orders of deputy commissioner Salman Khan, health department has also set up vaccine camps at bus and wagon stands to ensure vaccination of maximum number of people.

Meanwhile, CEO health Dr. Abdul Majeed Bhatti accompanying his team visited different markets, workshops, petrol pumps, medical stores and administered vaccine to all those who were found to be unvaccinated.

