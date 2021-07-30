Unvaccinated people may face more restrictions after August 30: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Friday said that those who did not get themselves vaccinated will face sever restrictions after August 30 including teacher, office staffs and transporters.

Unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like shopping malls, recreational spots, offices, restaurants, schools, sports stadiums "because the delta Indian variant virus is too dangerous than previous waves," she said while speaking to a private news channel.

In a major milestone in the fight against coronavirus, more than 8 lacs vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country as the revised guidelines for Covid vaccination came into effect and the capacity were also being increased.

She government would further speed up its vaccination drive and will follow the Punjab government who had launched a door to door vaccination drive to complete the vaccination targets.

Replying a query, she said Sinovac has been proved as an effective tool in combating the virus, however, single dose of Pakvac vaccine was also being administered to people living in rural areas of capital.