UrduPoint.com

Unvaccinated People To Face Fines, Arrests: DC Warns

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:10 PM

Unvaccinated people to face fines, arrests: DC warns

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal government would arrest and fine unvaccinated people after fresh directives being issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting COVID vaccination in the country, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat warned on Sunday.

Citizens would not be allowed to use railways, airline and bus services without showing their vaccination cards, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

If someone wanted to travel, he should be vaccinated, otherwise would not be allowed to travel, he added.

"We have changed our strategy this time and despite implementing smart lock-down strategy, our focus will be to ensure maximum citizens to be vaccinated.

We have managed to administer vaccine to over 80% citizens and the positive ratio has also decreased to almost 2%", he said.

Keeping in view the situation, the administration allowed indoor dining, weddings, schools opening and other activities, he mentioned.

The DC further said the cinema industry was badly affected due to pandemic but they would allow its reopening, adding, our prime focus would still be on the vaccination of remaining 20 percent people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Fine Sunday Government Industry

Recent Stories

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

12 minutes ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

25 minutes ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

27 minutes ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

57 minutes ago
 Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavi ..

Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ..

Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.