Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use public transport

Minister for Planning Asad Umar flanked by Special Assistant on National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the students over the age of seventeen years will have to get one dose of vaccine by 15th of September and the second dose by 15th October in order to continue their studies at the educational institutions.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2021) National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) at its meeting on Tuesday decided to open anti Covid vaccination for the youth in the age bracket of seventeen to eighteen from the 1st September.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan shared the decisions of the NCOC at a media briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday.

For those using the public transport including trains, metros and buses, will also have to get both the doses by 15th October in order to continue to avail these services.

For the domestic and international air travel, both doses of vaccine have been declared mandatory by 30th September. The same deadline has also been set for other sectors including shopping malls, hotels, guest houses and restaurants. The Minister said thousands of vaccination centers have been established across the country with mobile vans also operating. He said the people should themselves vaccinated for their own safety and those of others.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that vaccination for those falling in the age brackets of fifteen to sixteen will also be opened. He said a special vaccine will be administered to the immune-compromised people from the 1st September.