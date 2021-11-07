UrduPoint.com

Unvaccinated Theater Artists To Face Punishment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

Unvaccinated theater artists to face punishment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab government directed action against artists across Province including Multan, who have not been vaccinated against corona.

The district administration have been instructed to check the vaccination certificates of the artists at the theaters and in case of non-availability of the certificates, action will be taken against them for violating the Corona SOPs, the sources said.

Similarly, Drama will be suspended. . In light of provincial government orders, arts councils and district administration officials have begun checking corona vaccination certificates at theaters.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural lea ..

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural leadership during visit to SIBF 2 ..

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

4 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.