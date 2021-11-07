Unvaccinated theater artists to face punishment

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab government directed action against artists across Province including Multan, who have not been vaccinated against corona.

The district administration have been instructed to check the vaccination certificates of the artists at the theaters and in case of non-availability of the certificates, action will be taken against them for violating the Corona SOPs, the sources said.

Similarly, Drama will be suspended. . In light of provincial government orders, arts councils and district administration officials have begun checking corona vaccination certificates at theaters.