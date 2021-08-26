Unvaccinated transporters of educational institutes to be banned from Aug 31: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to ban unvaccinated transporters of educational institutes from August 31 in order to ensure strict implementation of vaccination.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner said that August 31 has been given deadline to transporters of educational institutes to get them vaccinated otherwise, their services of transportation would be banned. He said that ban on entry in hotels and guest houses would also be imposed from August 30 to September 30.

He urged youngsters of over seventeen years of age to get their vaccination dozes till September 15 and asked citizens to be vaccinated as soon as possible in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.