Unverified Coronavirus testing kits putting citizens' lives at risk, Fawad Chaudhry warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday warned that unverified Coronavirus testing kits are putting the lives of citizens at risk.

"I want to give a warning to the provincial governments and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) that markets were being flooded with the unverified Coronavirus testing kits," Fawad Chaudhry said while taking on Twitter.

The federal minister said, "If the unverified test will make the patient appear healthy, it means putting many lives at risk".

Until the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) confirms Pakistan's own kits, one must import only verified kits, Fawad Chaudhry stressed.