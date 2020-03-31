UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unverified Coronavirus Testing Kits Putting Citizens' Lives At Risk, Fawad Chaudhry Warns

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:00 PM

Unverified Coronavirus testing kits putting citizens' lives at risk, Fawad Chaudhry warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday warned that unverified Coronavirus testing kits are putting the lives of citizens at risk.

"I want to give a warning to the provincial governments and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) that markets were being flooded with the unverified Coronavirus testing kits," Fawad Chaudhry said while taking on Twitter.

The federal minister said, "If the unverified test will make the patient appear healthy, it means putting many lives at risk".

Until the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) confirms Pakistan's own kits, one must import only verified kits, Fawad Chaudhry stressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Import Twitter Market Fawad Chaudhry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

10 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

10 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.