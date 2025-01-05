Unwavering struggle, foresight of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto inspire us: Awais Qadir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Acting Governor Awais Qadir Shah has paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birthday anniversary here on Sunday.

He said, 'I extend my heartfelt tribute to his extraordinary leadership, sacrifices, and services' .

The Acting Governor in a statement said that Shaheed Bhutto was the visionary leader who laid the foundation for Pakistan's political and economic systems on solid ground. His unwavering struggle and foresight continue to inspire us as a guiding light.

He said that under Shaheed Bhutto’s leadership, the 1973 Constitution was introduced, a monumental achievement in Pakistan’s democratic history. This Constitution remains a strong bond uniting our Federal units, guaranteeing the rights, justice, and equality of all citizens while reinforcing the pillars of democracy in our nation.

The credit for establishing Pakistan’s nuclear program also belongs to Shaheed Bhutto, whose courageous and visionary leadership provided the country with an invincible defense.

It is due to his foresight that today Pakistan stands confidently on the global stage, capable of confronting any superpower.

Shaheed Bhutto’s long-term development plans played a pivotal role in Pakistan's industrial, commercial, and educational progress. Institutions such as Pakistan Steel Mills and the Heavy Mechanical Complex, established under his leadership, continue to serve as vital backbones of our economy.

His foreign policy initiatives, particularly fostering strong ties with the middle East and other developing nations, have left a lasting impact. Pakistan continues to benefit from the fruits of these relationships to this day.

He said, 'We must pledge to uphold his vision and carry forward his mission to transform Pakistan into a strong, independent, and progressive nation.'