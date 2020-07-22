UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNWFP, KP Sign MoU To Enhance Female Education Ratio In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:17 PM

UNWFP, KP sign MoU to enhance female education ratio in merged districts

The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and an education team of United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure access of young girls education, food and health in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and an education team of United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure access of young girls education, food and health in merged districts.

Under the project, ratio of education among female children of merged districts and their access to quality education, healthcare facilities and balanced diet will be ensured through different programs, said a press release issued here.

Under this program in all seven merged districts and six sub-divisions efforts will be made to make easy the access of female to quality education.

All girl students from grade 6 to 10 of public sector schools will be provided a stipend of Rs 1000 per month under the program. The aim of this one-year project was to bring extra number of girl students to educational institutions.

The signing ceremony of MoU was attended by Country Director Education Team for UN World Food Program, Mr Chris Kaye, KP Education Minister, Akbar Ayub Khan, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Education, Zareef Almani, Additional Secretary, Ejaz ur Rehman, Chief Planning Officer, Hashmat Ali and Additional Director, Farid Khattak.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Young All From

Recent Stories

COVID19: President directs to ensure strict compli ..

8 minutes ago

How Waqar Younis' tips on late swing helped Sohail ..

14 minutes ago

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

23 minutes ago

Chairman PCB talks about new structure, revival of ..

17 seconds ago

Department of Culture and Tourism translated novel ..

36 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan enhances scope of its Renew ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.