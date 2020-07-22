UNWFP, KP sign MoU to enhance female education ratio in merged districts

The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and an education team of United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure access of young girls education, food and health in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and an education team of United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure access of young girls education, food and health in merged districts.

Under the project, ratio of education among female children of merged districts and their access to quality education, healthcare facilities and balanced diet will be ensured through different programs, said a press release issued here.

Under this program in all seven merged districts and six sub-divisions efforts will be made to make easy the access of female to quality education.

All girl students from grade 6 to 10 of public sector schools will be provided a stipend of Rs 1000 per month under the program. The aim of this one-year project was to bring extra number of girl students to educational institutions.

The signing ceremony of MoU was attended by Country Director Education Team for UN World Food Program, Mr Chris Kaye, KP Education Minister, Akbar Ayub Khan, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Education, Zareef Almani, Additional Secretary, Ejaz ur Rehman, Chief Planning Officer, Hashmat Ali and Additional Director, Farid Khattak.