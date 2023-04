SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Saturday launched a comprehensive crackdown against unwholesome ice cream and wasted 2,500 ice-cream sticks from a production unit in factory area.

The owner of the unit was preparing substandard ice cream sticks (Qulfi) to which the PFAstopped its production during the inspection, said the spokesman.