Unwholesome Meat, Beverage Discarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Unwholesome meat, beverage discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) here on Sunday discarded 100 kg unwholesome meat and 720 substandard juice bottles.

PFA spokesman said the meat was seized from an illegal slaughter house, and substandard juice was confiscated from a beverage factory.

The PFA teams were fully functional in the district and no one would be allowedto play with the health of people through unhygienic and substandard edible items,he added.

