Unwholesome meat seized

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Monday to have seized

unwholesome meat from a vehicle at Sutlej Toll Plaza.

A Food Sefety Team of the PFA intercepted a vehicle at Sutlej

Toll Plaza and found 80 kg unhygienic foul smelling meat with a

changed colour. The team disposed of the meat and also seized

the vehicle, besides getting registered an FIR against the supplier.