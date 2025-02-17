Unwholesome Meat Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Monday to have seized
unwholesome meat from a vehicle at Sutlej Toll Plaza.
A Food Sefety Team of the PFA intercepted a vehicle at Sutlej
Toll Plaza and found 80 kg unhygienic foul smelling meat with a
changed colour. The team disposed of the meat and also seized
the vehicle, besides getting registered an FIR against the supplier.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector
China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEC establishes Special Desks to facilitate engineering graduates6 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid items seized at Faisalabad International Airport6 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad orders strict implementation of price list & action against overpricing6 minutes ago
-
Unwholesome meat seized6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews public service projects in division16 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest five gamblers, recover Rs 40,300 cash26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews sanitation operations in Bhalwal tehsil26 minutes ago
-
Kite making unit unearthed36 minutes ago
-
11 held for power pilfering36 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana-II case adjourned till Feb 2736 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets devotees on annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar46 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds 72nd meeting of its Board of Advance Studies and Research46 minutes ago