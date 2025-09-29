Open Menu

Unwholesome Meat Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Unwholesome meat seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Monday to have seized

unwholesome meat in Bhalwal and destroyed it on the spot.

On a tip-off, a PFA team intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint

loaded with 1,000 kg meat of sick and weak animals and

confiscated the consignment.

A veterinary doctor examined the meat and declared

it unfit for human consumption.

The meat was being transported from Gojra to Rawalpindi.

The accused managed to flee, abandoning the vehicle there.

Later, the vehicle was handed over to police.

A case was registered against the accused.

