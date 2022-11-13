Unwholesome pickle, fennel/cumin seed seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized unwholesome pickle, oil and adulterated fennel/cumin from different factories and sealed theirs premises.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that PFA teams checked various food factories and found adulteration in fennel (Saunf) and cumin seed (Zeera) in a factory situated at Jhang Road Sheikh Colony.

The teams seized more than 3000 kg adulterated fennel/cumin from the spot and sealed the premises of factory.

Similarly, the team also seized 2000 kg expired pickles from a food factory and 7000 liter unhygienic oil from another factory and sealed their units.

Cases have been got registered against the owners of factory.

Further action was underway.