Unwise decision taken by JUI-F for long march hit Kashmir cause: Syed Fakhar Imam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Special Committee of Parliament on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that unwise decision taken by Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), for long march was badly hit Kashmir cause.

Untimely decisions of so called 'Azadi March' of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had put negative impact on struggle of Kashmiri people, he stated while talking to a news channel program.

The International media, France and German leaders besides American President had raised the issue of Kashmir . The Indian human rights violations in Occupied valley of Kashmir had exposed before the world community. The state terrorism promoted by India in Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir had also unveiled before the world, he said.

The international media, press and political bodies in America had started talking about the issue of Kashmiri people living in IOK, the Chairman said.

Appreciating the indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people, he said that the people of IOK, were facing massive HR violations, barbarism and tyranny committed by Indian troops there.

The issue of Kashmir must be resolved under the UN resolutions, he stated.

In reply to a question Syed Fakhar Imam said that liberation movements had started in Asam and Manipur where the Indian government abolished the citizenship of hundreds of thousands of people.

Commenting on Pakistan's government challenges, he said that there are challenges of economy and employment. He said that the government was trying to enhance exports, employment and controlling price hike which he added are issues of the common man.