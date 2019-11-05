UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unwise Decision Taken By JUI-F For Long March Hit Kashmir Cause: Syed Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Unwise decision taken by JUI-F for long march hit Kashmir cause: Syed Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Special Committee of Parliament on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that unwise decision taken by Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), for long march was badly hit Kashmir cause.

Untimely decisions of so called 'Azadi March' of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had put negative impact on struggle of Kashmiri people, he stated while talking to a news channel program.

The International media, France and German leaders besides American President had raised the issue of Kashmir . The Indian human rights violations in Occupied valley of Kashmir had exposed before the world community. The state terrorism promoted by India in Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir had also unveiled before the world, he said.

The international media, press and political bodies in America had started talking about the issue of Kashmiri people living in IOK, the Chairman said.

Appreciating the indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people, he said that the people of IOK, were facing massive HR violations, barbarism and tyranny committed by Indian troops there.

The issue of Kashmir must be resolved under the UN resolutions, he stated.

In reply to a question Syed Fakhar Imam said that liberation movements had started in Asam and Manipur where the Indian government abolished the citizenship of hundreds of thousands of people.

Commenting on Pakistan's government challenges, he said that there are challenges of economy and employment. He said that the government was trying to enhance exports, employment and controlling price hike which he added are issues of the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Exports Parliament Long March Azadi March France German Jammu Man Price Citizenship Media Government Employment

Recent Stories

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

26 minutes ago

HIV-Positive Detainees in UAE Prison Segregated, D ..

12 minutes ago

AED1.227 trillion expenditure on sustainable devel ..

41 minutes ago

Germany Demands Solution to Humanitarian Crisis in ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets children of martyrs

56 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Accuses Bangladesh of Unlawf ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.