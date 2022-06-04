UrduPoint.com

UNWTO Calls On Start-ups To Join "Awake Tourism Challenge"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

UNWTO calls on start-ups to join "Awake Tourism Challenge"

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has launched the second edition of its global flagship competition under the name of "Awake Tourism Challenge".

The competition will identify innovators who are advancing solutions to six different challenges, as well contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said a press release issued here.

Applications are now open and will close June 30, 2022. The winning startups will be announced in October.

For the 2022 challenge, UNWTO will focus on specific areas that can help the recovery of the tourism sector in a disruptive way, and which deserve extra attention right now, namely: community involvement, Green and blue economies, Ecological and Sustainable Capital Creation, Tourism Tech for Good, Tourism education and Women Empowerment.

Organized in collaboration with Wakalua, the first global innovation hub for tourism, powered by Ávoris, the competition also counts on the support of a number of major partners, including SPARK, the Innovation Hub of Les Roches from the Sommet Education group, and Ankh Impact Ventures (AIV), an impact-driven venture capital investment platform with a gender and racial equity lens.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashviki said: "The return of tourism is a chance to awaken its potential to transform lives. UNWTO is calling on startups everywhere to put forward their ideas for meeting the biggest challenges our sector is facing and for making tourism a champion of the Sustainable Development Goals." The 12 most disruptive startups (2 for each of the Challenges) will be given support to scale-up.

UNWTO will present the best ideas to its Member States, Affiliate Members and investors, providing them with a unique networking opportunity.

Additional benefits include the chance to pitch at a special UNWTO Demo Day and access to technological support and to the UNWTO Innovation network, as well as a curated mentorship programme with both one-on-one and group training sessions on key topics such as Intellectual Property, sustainability in business and leadership, possible seed funding for female Startup founders from Ankh Impact Ventures, and incubation for 3 months at the SPARK Innovation Lab.

Related Topics

United Nations Business Education Hub June October Women From Best UNWTO

Recent Stories

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

20 minutes ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

37 minutes ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees ..

Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees medicine into ashes

1 hour ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.