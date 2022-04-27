UrduPoint.com

UNWTO Calls On Startups To Join "Awake Tourism Challenge"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has launched the second edition of its global flagship competition under the name of "Awake Tourism Challenge".

The competition will identify innovators who are advancing solutions to 6 different challenges, as well contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said a press release.

For the 2022 challenge, UNWTO will focus on specific areas that can help the recovery of the tourism sector in a disruptive way, and which deserve extra attention right now, namely: Community involvement, Green and blue economies, Ecological and Sustainable Capital Creation, Tourism Tech for Good, Tourism education and Women Empowerment.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashviki said: "The return of tourism is a chance to awaken its potential to transform lives. UNWTO is calling on startups everywhere to put forward their ideas for meeting the biggest challenges our sector is facing and for making tourism a champion of the Sustainable Development Goals."Applications are now open and will close 31 June 2022. The winning start-ups will be announced in October. To find out more and to apply, visit the webpage of the UNWTO Awake Tourism Challenge.

