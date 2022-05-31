UrduPoint.com

UNWTO Launches Digital Futures Programme For SMEs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 12:19 PM

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has announced the launch of the Digital Futures Programme, designed to accelerate the adoption of new technology among tourism enterprises

Developed in collaboration with some of the world's leading technology, finance, and business companies as Mastercard the initiative is focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up 80% of all tourism businesses, said a press release.

UNWTO aims to reach at least 1 million tourism SMEs over the lifetime of the Programme, providing them with the foundational skills and knowledge needed to harness the power of new and emerging technologies.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: "Small businesses are the backbone of tourism. The Digital Futures Programme will help them to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and drive the sector forward, powered by innovation and new technology."In order to provide SMEs with tailored guidance and tools, the�Programme is built on a Digital Readiness Diagnostic Tool�that benchmarks SMEs across five key digital dimensions � Connectivity, Business Growth, E-Commerce, Big Data, and Analytics and Payments and Security.

