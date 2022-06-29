UrduPoint.com

UNWTO Participates In The 6th Edition Of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Tourism Organization (WTO) presented its initiatives in audio-visual tourism and its vision regarding the future of the sector.

With the support of the WTO, the 6th edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment was inaugurated, an event on the co-production and networking of series and entertainment content for television organized by the Government of the Autonomous Community of Castilla-La Mancha, Turismo Castilla-La Mancha and the Castilla-La Mancha Film Commission, said a press release.

The main objective of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment is to promote investment and high-quality audio-visual productions through the exchange of good practices, innovative projects and training workshops with experts in the sector.

During the event's opening session, Ion Vilcu, Executive Director of the UNWTO Affiliate Members, said: "Tourism and the audio-visual industry have a natural link. Travellers connect directly with the sites where films and television series are made, which gives these places added value to support the sustainable development of the tourism sector."Among the participants in this event of international significance in the audio-visual industry are companies such as Movistar, HBO Spain, RTVE, Netflix, Rai and Mediaset Spain.

