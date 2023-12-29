Open Menu

UNWTO Recognizes Pakistan As Top Tourist Destination In 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

UNWTO recognizes Pakistan as top tourist destination in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has acknowledged Pakistan's outstanding performance in tourism, marking a remarkable 92% recovery to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

The country experienced a 115% surge in foreign tourist arrivals compared to the previous year, signaling a robust comeback post-Covid-19, said a press release.

Attributing this success to concerted efforts in tourism promotion, Managing Director-PTDC Aftab Rana said that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) last year actively engaged in six major global events such as World travel Mart London, ITB Berlin, New York Travel and Adventure Show, Arabian Travel Mart Dubai, Seoul Travel Mart Korea and Travel Mart in Vietnam, fostering essential B2B connections with foreign tour operators.

A strategic online outreach, along with launching of the "Salam Pakistan" tourism brand in August 2023, contributed significantly to attracting a diverse range of visitors from across the globe.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts of PTDC, provincial tourist departments and private sector operators, emphasizing the role of global events in expanding international partnerships.

Minister of State on Tourism, Wasi Shah, extended congratulations to the team of PTDC and industry partners, expressing optimism for a stronger performance in 2024 despite existing challenges.

With the recovery reaching 115% and projections of international receipts reaching USD 1.3 billion by year-end, Pakistan stands as a beacon in tourism resurgence, showcasing its potential on the global stage.

