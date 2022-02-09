UrduPoint.com

UNWTO Welcomes WHO's Call For Restrictions On Travel To Be Lifted Or Eased

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 10:36 PM

UNWTO welcomes WHO's call for restrictions on travel to be lifted or eased

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has welcomed the call of its sister UN agency World Health Organization (WHO) for restrictions on travel to be lifted or eased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has welcomed the call of its sister UN agency World Health Organization (WHO) for restrictions on travel to be lifted or eased.

Citing the varied global responses to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, WHO has reiterated that restrictions on travel are not effective in suppressing the international spread, said a press release.

In line with UNWTO's recurring warning against the use of blanket restrictions, the 10th meeting of the WHO's International Health Regulations Emergency Committee (Geneva, 19 January) expressed concern that such measures can cause economic and social harm. They may also "discourage transparent and rapid reporting of emerging Variants of Concern", the WHO added.

The committee also noted that measures applied to international travellers such as testing, isolation and quarantine, and vaccinations, should be based on "risk assessments and avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers in accordance with Article 40 of the IHR".

When it comes to stopping the spread of new virus variants, blanket travel restrictions are simply counterproductive UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: "When it comes to stopping the spread of new virus variants, blanket travel restrictions are simply counterproductive.

In fact, by cutting the lifeline of tourism, these restrictions do more harm than good, especially in destinations reliant on international tourists for jobs, economic wellbeing and sustainable change."The United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects Report for 2022 � to which UNWTO provided the official travel related data - has noted that in both developed and developing, recovery from the impacts of the pandemic is "uneven and fragile". It also highlights the "substantial reversal in progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It is imperative we restart tourism and so kickstart recovery and get back on track towards meeting the SDGs while responding to Climate Imperatives," Pololikashvili adds. "UNWTO welcomes WHO's new guidance, highlighting the ineffectiveness of blanket travel restrictions, and we also amplify their recommendations against using vaccination status as the sole condition for welcoming tourists back, especially when vaccination rates remain so uneven.

Related Topics

World United Nations Progress Geneva January May From UNWTO Jobs

Recent Stories

AJK PM laid the foundation stone of Shahkot Grid S ..

AJK PM laid the foundation stone of Shahkot Grid Station in Neelum valley.

1 minute ago
 Scholz sees 'progress' in diplomatic efforts to ea ..

Scholz sees 'progress' in diplomatic efforts to ease Ukraine crisis

1 minute ago
 Opposition is a group of rejected people: Ali Awan ..

Opposition is a group of rejected people: Ali Awan

1 minute ago
 Italian Prime Minister Announces Major Steps to Lo ..

Italian Prime Minister Announces Major Steps to Lower Electricity Prices

2 minutes ago
 Sherman, European Counterparts Review Latest Ukrai ..

Sherman, European Counterparts Review Latest Ukraine Developments - US State Dep ..

2 minutes ago
 IS Terror Group Likely to Regroup After Killing of ..

IS Terror Group Likely to Regroup After Killing of Leader - UN Counterterrorism ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>