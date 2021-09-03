UrduPoint.com

UO VC Lauds Anti Women Harassment Cell At District Level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Okara, Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar lauded the establishment of Anti-Women Harassment & Violence cell at district level and encouraged the young police officers' commitment towards humanitarian causes.

He was delivering a special lecture at Police Lines Okara on women harassment on Friday. Regional Police Officer, Ahmad Arslan Malik, and District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad, were also present at the eve.

Dr Farooq Ahmed, Assistant Professor of Management Sciences at UO, also delivered a presentation on the issue.

The VC highlighting the role of women in socio-economic development said that it was not possible for any nation to prosper by excluding women from the mainstream.

He said that women across the world were actively working in knowledge-intensive industries and contributing millions to economy.

Citing the recent incidents of women harassment in Pakistan, Dr Zakar argued, "Our social behavior, while dealing with women harassment cases, is turning to be 'blame the victim' and this is worsening the situation further." He further said, "Women are human beings at the first hand and depriving them of their basic rights and breathing space is a serious violation of human rights that is portraying our negative image among the international community", he observed.

The RPO thanked the VC for his visit to the Police Lines and applauded his contribution towardsthe rapid academic and infrastructural development of the university.

