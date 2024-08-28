UoA approves new undergraduate degree programs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The 56th academic council meeting of University of Agriculture (UoA) Peshawar chaired by Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht on Wednesday approved new undergraduate degree programs.

The meeting was attended by professors, faculty and elected members.

The council approved various academic items for academic improvement of the university including starting of new undergraduate degree programs as BS Agriculture Development, BS Development Studies, BS Economics and BS Sociology programs.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht thanked the participants for organizing the successful meeting and said that practical steps are needed to get the university out of financial crisis.

He urged university employees to play role for development of the university, curriculum and focused activities to improve capacity building of students.

