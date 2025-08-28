UoA DIK's Senate Approves Budget 2025-26 Unanimously
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 07:18 PM
Provincial Minister for Agriculture , Pro Chancellor University of Agriculture Major retired Sajjad Brakwal chair Senate meeting of the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan, here at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar
Senate meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Muhammad Naeem Khan, Special Secretary Agriculture Syed Sohail Ahmad, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture DIK Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ahmad, Director Finance Higher Education Commission Islamabad, representatives from the Finance Department, Law Department, Higher Education Department, Establishment Department, members of the Senate.
During the meeting, the annual budget for the financial year 2025-26, last year’s income and expenditures, annual work plan, performance report, and ongoing development projects were thoroughly reviewed.
Senate was informed that the University is expected to receive Rs. 844 million from various sources during FY 2025-26, while expenditures in the previous financial year stood at Rs. 760 million. It was assured that transparency and effective utilization of the budget will be ensured.
Senate unanimously approved the budget and directed that the pace of work on ongoing development projects be expedited.
Annual performance report and third-party audit report of the University were also examined, and future plans were termed encouraging.
Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Pro-Chancellor Major (R) Sajjad Barkwal said agriculture is the backbone of the national economy, and provincial government gives high importance to innovation and research in this sector. He said University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan, is playing a pivotal role in promoting modern agricultural education and research in the southern districts.
He expressed his resolve that through transparent use of the budget, students, research projects, and farmers will directly benefit.
He added that the government will further strengthen role of University in creating new agricultural opportunities in the southern region of the province and in equipping farmers with modern technology.
