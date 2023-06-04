UoA, Faisalabad donate books to Agri Varsity Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Sunday donated books on various topics including agriculture to the University of Agriculture Peshawar.

The books were handed over to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht and Librarian Haji Rahim Dad.

Dr Jahan Bakht thanked the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Faisalabad and said, "Reading books is a useful hobby, it does not let you get bored." "Whereas, reading good books increases vocabulary and helps you think, besides improving your skills," he added.

Prof. Bakht highlighted that the reasons for the lack of literacy in Pakistan included the low literacy rate, the low purchasing power of consumers, the increased use of mobile, internet and electronic media for obtaining information, and decreasing trend of good books.

He said the lack of provision of adequate resources for libraries, including a lack of efforts to promote literacy by families and educational institutions. He urged the teachers to write books on the research done and to inculcate interest in the young generation towards libraries.

Director VC Secretariat Prof. Dr Muhammad Zulfikar, Dr Sartaj Alam and Dr Ishrat Naz were also present on this occasion.