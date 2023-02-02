UoA organizes one-day cleanliness, plantation drive

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The students of the Agriculture and Forestry departments of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday conducted a one-day cleanliness and plantation campaign in the University farm and Nurseries.

The campaign was held following the instructions of Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Prof. Dr.

Masroor Ellahi Babar in which the members of the GYM Club also participated. The campaign was aimed at making the nurseries a friendly place for students and creating awareness among the students about the importance of cleanliness and planting fruits and vegetables.

The students of Agriculture University showed enthusiasm for keeping the environment clean and green.

The public and social circles appreciated the vice chancellor of Agriculture University for organizing such a campaign.