UoA to organize seminar on water, sanitation crisis on world water day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture (UoA) is organizing a seminar on "accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis" on World Water day on March 22.

Professor Dr Zubair Khan, chairman of department of Water Resources Management (WRM) said that the seminar is being organized in collaboration with Directorate General On-Farm Water Management (OFWM).

He said that DG OFWM Javaid Iqbal, Dr Naveedullah, ex-VC University of Swat Professor Dr M Jamal Khan, VC UoA Dr Jehan Bakht and Secretary Agriculture KP Dr Israr and chairman would deliver lectures on the water situation in the country as well as the issues related to the topic and importance of the day.

The seminar would be followed by an awareness walk to be held from library of the UoA to Department of WRM which would be attended by teachers, students, civil society and media persons to highlight importance of the day.