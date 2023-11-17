Open Menu

UoB 20th Convocation On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 08:40 PM

UoB 20th convocation on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) University of Balochistan (UoB) will hold its 20th convocation on Nov 18 (Saturday) at 10:00 am.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan will be the Chief Guest at the convocation to be held at the expo centre of UoB, said a statement issued here on Friday.

“During the convocation ceremony degrees and gold medals will be conferred to 517 BS, 21 PhD and 59 MPhil students while 81 students will receive gold medals for distinction, he maintained.

APP/ask

