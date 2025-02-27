Open Menu

UoB, BUET Clinch Top Positions In Balochistan Regional Round Of Pak University Debating Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM

UoB, BUET clinch top positions in Balochistan regional round of Pak University Debating Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) University of Balochistan, Quetta and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology(BUET) secured first position, respectively in the English and urdu debate contests during the Balochistan Regional Round of Pakistan University Debating Championship 2025.

According to HEC on Thursday, the winners of both English and Urdu contests of the regional round held at UoB, Quetta were awarded shields and cash prizes of Rs. 100,000 each.

BUITEMS Quetta clinched second position in the Urdu debate, followed by SBK Women University, Quetta which secured the third position.

Similarly, University of Turbat clinched the second position in the English debate, while SBK Women University won the third position.

The second and third position holders respectively received Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 60,000.

Recent Stories

World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

4 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

10 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

11 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

11 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

11 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

12 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of th ..

UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..

12 hours ago
 UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan