- Home
- Pakistan
- UoB, BUET clinch top positions in Balochistan regional round of Pak University Debating Championship
UoB, BUET Clinch Top Positions In Balochistan Regional Round Of Pak University Debating Championship
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) University of Balochistan, Quetta and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology(BUET) secured first position, respectively in the English and urdu debate contests during the Balochistan Regional Round of Pakistan University Debating Championship 2025.
According to HEC on Thursday, the winners of both English and Urdu contests of the regional round held at UoB, Quetta were awarded shields and cash prizes of Rs. 100,000 each.
BUITEMS Quetta clinched second position in the Urdu debate, followed by SBK Women University, Quetta which secured the third position.
Similarly, University of Turbat clinched the second position in the English debate, while SBK Women University won the third position.
The second and third position holders respectively received Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 60,000.
Recent Stories
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak receives mortal remains of 6 nationals repatriated from Libya6 minutes ago
-
UoB, BUET clinch top positions in Balochistan regional round of Pak University Debating Championship6 minutes ago
-
NTDC establishes new Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid monitoring6 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended over abuse of powers16 minutes ago
-
Woman's body found16 minutes ago
-
Three arrested over firing in vegetable market16 minutes ago
-
Man killed by friend26 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to improve life standard of minorities: Ramesh Arora37 minutes ago
-
Unidentified teen killed56 minutes ago
-
Murderer killed in police encounter57 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces on 6th anniversary of Operation Swif ..12 hours ago
-
Rana urges Opposition to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan12 hours ago