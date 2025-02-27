UoB, BUET clinch top positions in Balochistan regional round of Pak University Debating Championship

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) University of Balochistan, Quetta and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology(BUET) secured first position, respectively in the English and urdu debate contests during the Balochistan Regional Round of Pakistan University Debating Championship 2025.

According to HEC on Thursday, the winners of both English and Urdu contests of the regional round held at UoB, Quetta were awarded shields and cash prizes of Rs. 100,000 each.

BUITEMS Quetta clinched second position in the Urdu debate, followed by SBK Women University, Quetta which secured the third position.

Similarly, University of Turbat clinched the second position in the English debate, while SBK Women University won the third position.

The second and third position holders respectively received Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 60,000.