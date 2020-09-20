UrduPoint.com
UoB Decides To Reclose Classes After Surfacing COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Balochistan (UoB) Saturday decided to halt the classes on temporary basis as a number of students, teachers and other staffers were tested positive for the COVID-19.

The university, after taking a fresh start, organized corona test camps in collaboration with the provincial health department in the campus, said a press release.

To contain the spread of deadly virus, the university's management had decided to suspend the classes and close the boys and girls hotels till the further orders, the statement added.

It also said the decision of university's reopening would be made according to the situation in the future while the teachers and other employees of the university would keep on performing their professional obligations during the period.

