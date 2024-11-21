UoB forefront of promoting emerging technologies: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Thursday said that University of Balcohistan (UoB) is at the forefront of promoting emerging technologies, innovative solutions and modern global trends among the teachers and youth of the province.

He said that modern science and technology is the real path towards development and prosperity.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants and organizers of the 21st convocation of the University of Balochistan.

Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Bazai, Vice Chancellors of Balochistan Public Sector Universities, Iranian Consul General Hasan Darwish Mand, students and a large number of parents were also present on this occasion.

The twenty-first convocation of the University of Balochistan has 501 graduating students, including 25 PhD scholars, 27 M.Phil and 415 graduates, while 34 gold medalists were included.

The Governor said that PhD scholars and graduates who graduated from University of Balochistan are entering a new era of their practical life.

He said that this is the new stage of artificial intelligence and robotic technology for the first time in human history which is being built on the basis of digital technology, the fourth industrial revolution.

In view of these available golden opportunities and facilities, great responsibilities are imposed on all of you to shoulder the responsibility of creating a bright future for the country and the entire humanity, he said.

The Governor commended the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Bazai and his entire team for organizing the wonderful convocation.

He said that we are well aware of the financial and teaching problems and difficulties of Jamia Balochistan.

He also assured that the problems faced would be solved very soon and under your dynamic leadership the University of Balochistan would be definitely developed.

He said that we are ready to provide all possible help and guidance in this regard.

He said that the graduates graduating from here are lucky enough to be graduating in an important era of human history.

He said that the new generation is the most literate generation and the most connected without any barriers of time and geography.

You have grown up in the age of technology and the world is available at your fingertips, he said adding that the teachers here have changed the lives of thousands of young people.

He said that the society would be grateful for your valuable services in shaping the minds of our future generations.

The Governor said that the graduates of today's graduation ceremony are seeing the dynamic leaders and scientists of tomorrow among the emerging youth, they have the greatest expectations that you would ensure a bright and safe future for Pakistan and Balochistan.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan distributed certificates to PhD, M. Phil and graduates while gold medals were awarded to the top performers.