UoB striving for higher education: VC

Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Balochistan (UoB) Prof, Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Wednesday said that Balochistan University was striving for higher education under limited resources in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Balochistan (UoB) Prof, Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Wednesday said that Balochistan University was striving for higher education under limited resources in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing the 168th meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research of UoB in the conference hall. The meeting was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Ainuddin Agha, Dean Faculties, senior teachers, Registrar and other Board members of the University.

Educational, research activities and various matters of the University were discussed in the meeting. Besides making various decisions, higher education, pursuit of innovative research, MPhil, PhD degree programs, performance report, admission policy, examination procedure, future educational plans including one PhD and 56 MPhil scholars were selected for degree award.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor said on the occasion that the challenges of the future could be met by promoting modern research and effective creative activities, and to implement the requirements of the fastest era, it was necessary to make the acquisition of higher education as our motto.

He said that the University was striving for higher education under the limited resources in the province and the Chancellor and HEC Islamabad along with the Federal and provincial government, had been informed for sustainable solution of financial resources of the Varsity, so that in the future financial problems would not hinder the research activities.

"As education is the only means for development and the developed society following this is called prosperous and developed countries", he said.

He said that the Varsity was a high-class educational institution which had been taking steps to increase the production of effective human resources for decades. He urged the new scholars to choose creative and useful research.

In the meeting, various educational and research projects were reviewed and various suggestions were presented.