UrduPoint.com

UoB Striving For Higher Education: VC

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

UoB striving for higher education: VC

Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Balochistan (UoB) Prof, Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Wednesday said that Balochistan University was striving for higher education under limited resources in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Balochistan (UoB) Prof, Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Wednesday said that Balochistan University was striving for higher education under limited resources in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing the 168th meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research of UoB in the conference hall. The meeting was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Ainuddin Agha, Dean Faculties, senior teachers, Registrar and other Board members of the University.

Educational, research activities and various matters of the University were discussed in the meeting. Besides making various decisions, higher education, pursuit of innovative research, MPhil, PhD degree programs, performance report, admission policy, examination procedure, future educational plans including one PhD and 56 MPhil scholars were selected for degree award.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor said on the occasion that the challenges of the future could be met by promoting modern research and effective creative activities, and to implement the requirements of the fastest era, it was necessary to make the acquisition of higher education as our motto.

He said that the University was striving for higher education under the limited resources in the province and the Chancellor and HEC Islamabad along with the Federal and provincial government, had been informed for sustainable solution of financial resources of the Varsity, so that in the future financial problems would not hinder the research activities.

"As education is the only means for development and the developed society following this is called prosperous and developed countries", he said.

He said that the Varsity was a high-class educational institution which had been taking steps to increase the production of effective human resources for decades. He urged the new scholars to choose creative and useful research.

In the meeting, various educational and research projects were reviewed and various suggestions were presented.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Education HEC Government

Recent Stories

Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Police roll out programme to re ..

Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Police roll out programme to reintegrate juveniles into socie ..

9 minutes ago
 Pentagon's Top Policymaker Kahl Likely to Resign T ..

Pentagon's Top Policymaker Kahl Likely to Resign This Summer - Reports

9 minutes ago
 China to promote large-scale application of 5G, in ..

China to promote large-scale application of 5G, industrial internet

9 minutes ago
 Platform to be set up to connect Sichuan, Punjab b ..

Platform to be set up to connect Sichuan, Punjab business community: Ambassador ..

4 minutes ago
 Computer in Russia Used to Conduct Cyber Breach of ..

Computer in Russia Used to Conduct Cyber Breach of Washington's Metro System - R ..

4 minutes ago
 1 bn people around the world live with hypertensio ..

1 bn people around the world live with hypertension

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.