UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education to students from remote areas

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Director of the University of Balochistan (UoB) Sub-Campus Mustang, Muhammad Iqbal Tareen on Tuesday said the campus was providing the best higher education opportunities to the students from remote areas of the province.

The director in a meeting with the former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Provincial Assembly Member Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani discussed the matter regarding education, research activities, future plans, financial matters and current issues of the sub-campus.

The University of Balochistan sub-campus Mustang was providing higher education and accommodation and transportation facilities to students at very low fees, said a news release.

The university has provided higher education with limited resources and also reduced their expenses to a great extent.

Despite the financial difficulties, the process of teaching and learning is going on, including the timely conduct of university examinations and admissions, Tareen told.

Aslam Raisani while considering the educational efforts of UoB Sub-Campus Mastung said that all resources should be utilized to improve the financial and other matters of higher education institutions in the province.