Open Menu

UoB Sub-Campus Mustang Providing Higher Education To Students From Remote Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM

UoB Sub-Campus Mustang providing higher education to students from remote areas

The Director of the University of Balochistan (UoB) Sub-Campus Mustang, Muhammad Iqbal Tareen on Tuesday said the campus was providing the best higher education opportunities to the students from remote areas of the province

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Director of the University of Balochistan (UoB) Sub-Campus Mustang, Muhammad Iqbal Tareen on Tuesday said the campus was providing the best higher education opportunities to the students from remote areas of the province.

The director in a meeting with the former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Provincial Assembly Member Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani discussed the matter regarding education, research activities, future plans, financial matters and current issues of the sub-campus.

The University of Balochistan sub-campus Mustang was providing higher education and accommodation and transportation facilities to students at very low fees, said a news release.

The university has provided higher education with limited resources and also reduced their expenses to a great extent.

Despite the financial difficulties, the process of teaching and learning is going on, including the timely conduct of university examinations and admissions, Tareen told.

Aslam Raisani while considering the educational efforts of UoB Sub-Campus Mastung said that all resources should be utilized to improve the financial and other matters of higher education institutions in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Provincial Assembly Aslam Raisani Mastung All From Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairpe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairperson of SRTIP

7 minutes ago
 AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East ..

AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East through Dubai International Fi ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrali ..

UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality: COP28 President-Designate

8 minutes ago
 ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance r ..

ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance regulatory framework

8 minutes ago
 ECP asks political parties to file statement of th ..

ECP asks political parties to file statement of their accounts till 29th August

12 minutes ago
 US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians ..

US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians 'Contrived' - Human Rights Adv ..

7 minutes ago
Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national hist ..

Bilawal terms July 5 as Black Day in national history

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitates Fahad S ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Ove ..

Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Missile Carriers Fly Over Bering Sea Neutral Waters - ..

5 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts ..

Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts of country:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested G ..

Czech Republic May Lose 1Mln Tonnes of Harvested Grain in 2023 - Agricultural As ..

2 minutes ago
 Minority Minister condemns desecration of Holy Qur ..

Minority Minister condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan