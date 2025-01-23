UoE achieves prominent position in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The University of Education (UoE) Lahore has made a significant mark in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Subject Rankings 2025.

According to the recently released results, the university has been ranked among the top 600-800 universities globally in the Life Sciences category, while securing 10th position at the national level. In the Physical Sciences category, it has achieved a global ranking of 600-800 and a national ranking of 17th. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings assess nearly 1,500 universities worldwide based on academic standards, research contributions, and the practical impact of graduates in various fields.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Lahore, Professor Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, congratulated the faculty, administration, and students on this remarkable achievement. He highlighted that this year’s performance shows significant improvement compared to the previous year, which is a testament to the relentless efforts and dedication of the university’s staff. This recognition reaffirms the UoE’s commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation on both national and global fronts.