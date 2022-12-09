UrduPoint.com

UoE Arranges Walk, Seminar, Poster Exhibition In Connection With IDPD

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Special persons were an integral part of the society. Therefore, collective efforts at national level should be made to resolve their genuine problems and make them productive members of the society.

This was stated by Abdul Sattar Toor, Divisional Special education Officer Faisalabad while addressing a seminar, organised by Department of Special Education of the University of Education (UoE) Faisalabad Campus in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), here on Friday.

He said, "We should pledge as a nation that we would utilise all available resources to make the disabled persons an active part of the society by providing them necessities of the life and resolving their problems on priority basis.

"In-charge student affairs UoE Faisalabad Campus Dr Shabbir Ali Salimi said that rehabilitation of disabled persons was our national responsibility. Therefore, we should treat the disabled people as special persons instead of neglecting them, he added.

Earlier, an awareness walk along with poster exhibition was also arranged in which a large number of students participated in addition to Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed President of Tanzeem-al-Lissan Organization Faisalabad, Dr. Javed Aftab, Dr. Usman Zia, Dr. Hina Hidayat Ali, Dr. Nazir Ahmed, Dr. Zahid Butt and Adnan Ahmed were also present.

