UoG Celebrates Conclusion Of Its Business & Cultural Gala 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) University of Gwadar (UoG) celebrated the successful conclusion of its vibrant Business & Cultural Gala 2024 on Monday marked by enthusiasm, creativity, and the participation of the students and local community.
The grand closing ceremony was graced by Brigadier Saeed Ibrar, Brigadier Staff 44 Division, as the chief guest, who lauded the university's efforts in promoting education, cultural exchange, and entrepreneurship in the region.
Esteemed guests, including Brigadier Ehtisham Sattar (Commander, 440 Brigade Gwadar), DIG Police Pervaiz Umrani, Shafaqat Shawani, Director General Gwadar Development Authority Deputy Commissioner Hamood ur Rehman, Registrar Mr. Dolat khan, Controller of Examinations dr. Rahim Bakhsh, Dean of Faculties, HoDs, and other officials from various administrative departments and social activists graced the closing ceremony, highlighting its collaborative spirit.
The event also welcomed Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, Dean, Faculty of Social Science University of Gwadar, as a special guest, who emphasized the importance of Gwadar’s rich cultural and economic potential in shaping the future of Pakistan.
The Business & Cultural Gala showcased an array of activities, including cultural exhibits, business idea competitions, and traditional performances, reflecting the diversity and entrepreneurial spirit of Balochistan.
Students and local entrepreneurs set up innovative stalls highlighting Gwadar’s heritage and emerging business opportunities, providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration between academia and industry.
In his address, Commander 440 Brigade commended the University of Gwadar for creating a platform where education meets practical application. "This event symbolizes the aspirations of Gwadar's youth and the immense potential this region holds for Pakistan’s progress," he remarked.
The event culminated with an award ceremony where outstanding participants and organizers were recognized for their contributions to making the gala a resounding success. The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gwadar, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabi,r, extended heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests, students, and faculty for their collective efforts in making the gala a memorable event.
The Business & Cultural Gala 2024 is yet another testament to the University of Gwadar’s commitment to fostering innovation, cultural pride, and community engagement. In the end, shields and certifications were distributed among the stall organizers and volunteers.
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFUJ condemns online targeting of journalists1 minute ago
-
MNA urges PTI to avoid using social media for maligning public institutions1 minute ago
-
Srinagar Students Protest Over Reduced Open Merit Seats in NEET PG Admissions2 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool terms madrasas as source of strength2 minutes ago
-
Message from Allah Dino Khowaja, Federal Secretary for Human Rights on International Human Rights Da ..2 minutes ago
-
CM announces Rs 10 mln grant for cleanliness drive in Sui Town12 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares 37 candidates fit for appointment as Accountant BPS-17 in Sindh Finance Department12 minutes ago
-
JUIF doesn't want confrontation with State institutions on madaris issue: Maulana Fazl22 minutes ago
-
PM condoles six Turkish soldiers' martyrdom in Isparta copter accident32 minutes ago
-
Asfandyar urges to open trade, improve visa facilitation between Pakistan, India32 minutes ago
-
AJK urges UN to take notice of the plight of disputed IIOJK valley32 minutes ago
-
HR violations in IIOJK stand biggest challenge to world conscience: AJK PM41 minutes ago