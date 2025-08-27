UoG cricket team triumphs in friendly matches at Turbat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The University of Gwadar(UoG) cricket team made a strong mark during their recent visit to Turbat, where they played two friendly matches at the University Of Turbat (UoT) and BRC College Ground under the captaincy of Mahroof Habib.

In the first match, the University of Turbat side set a target of 105 runs in 10 overs. The Gwadar boys showed confidence and determination, chasing the total in 6.4 overs. The match's highlight was the brilliant batting of Sheryar Niaz, who scored a quickfire 60 runs and was named Man of the Match.

Later in the evening, the team faced BRC College Turbat in a tougher contest. BRC put up 155 runs in 12 overs, but the University of Gwadar once again rose to the occasion. With composure and power hitting, they reached the target in 11 overs.

Sheryar Niaz continued his outstanding form, smashing 94 runs and picking up his second Man of the Match award of the day.

At the end of the matches, the In charge Sports of BRC College Turbat presented a shirt to Saghir Naseem, Director of Sports, University of Gwadar, as a token of appreciation for his efforts in promoting sports and guiding the team.

These back-to-back victories not only reflect the growing strength of the University of Gwadar cricket team but also highlight the dedication and passion of its young players. With continued support and guidance from the University’s Directorate of Sports, the team is well on its way to achieving greater milestones in the future.