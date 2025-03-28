Open Menu

UoG Establishes Institutional Quality Circle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) has established an Institutional Quality Circle (IQC) under the supervision of its Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) to ensure the effective implementation of academic reforms and enhance education and research standards.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq chaired a meeting organized by the QEC, where the decision was formally approved. Senior faculty members and administrative staff attended the session. Director QEC Farhat Kausar briefed participants on the structure and role of the IQC, which aligns with the directives of the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Quality Assurance Agency (QAA).

Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq reaffirmed UoG’s commitment to fostering a culture of research and innovation, emphasizing the need for modern academic practices. Deputy Director QEC Muhammad Qasim highlighted the IQC’s role in evaluating institutional performance and maintaining quality standards. Senior officials, including the registrar, deans, department heads, and directors were present at the meeting.

